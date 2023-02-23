FG shuts land borders for Presidential, NASS Polls

Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Idris Isah Jere

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the Federal Government has ordered the total closure of all land borders.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Isah Idris Jere disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday night in Abuja.

He said the borders would be shut from Saturday to Sunday.

The statement reads; ‘The Federal Government has directed the total Closure of all Land Borders effective from 00:00 hours on Saturday 25th February 2023 to 00:00 hours Sunday, 26th February 2023.

“Accordingly, all Command Comptrollers especially those in the Border States are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive”.