Federal Character repositions for growth, marks 3rd year

In the life of every human endeavor, three years of existence is very remarkable. But in the financially intensive media industry, three years of uninterrupted existence is even more significant, especially when juxtaposed with the impact such media has made.

This is the story of Federal Character, an international online newspaper devoted to focusing on news and analysis.

The paper has become a news hub for many Nigerians in the Diaspora as it continues to feed them with news, especially from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The platform, founded by a Nigerian journalist, Etcetera Ejikeme, based in Maryland, U.S. provides timely news on politics, sports, entertainment and other issues.

Speaking on the issue, Ejikeme said: “In the last three years, we have blazed the trail in timely news, especially in the area of entertainment where we promoted many artistes like TuFace, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade into global reckoning, espousing their talents to the benefits on their global fans, thereby enabling them to earn fame and fortune.

“We have given the entertainment industry in particular some huge support because of the therapeutic powers of music and the performing arts in assuaging the pains of the people, especially in the face of an unfriendly economy and even disasters like COVID-19 and the likes.

“Besides, as talents are discovered and promoted daily, the versed genre of music and cultures of the entire human race are perpetuated for posterity, just as the multi-trillion dollar investment continues to grow by leaps and bounds worldwide.

“In the area of politics, we have espoused imperatives of good governance, participatory democracy by educating the people about their power in the democratic process even as we promote rule of law. The stakes are even high as Nigeria, the most populous black country in the world, heads for the polls on February 25.”

Speaking on the content of our site recently, Nnamdi Edozie, a Nigerian based in South Africa said the platform has become a rich source of news especially on Nigeria’s multi-billion naira entertainment industry which is currently making waves around the world.

“The site provides refreshing news especially on Nigeria’s very rich entertainment industry, music and Nollywood, showcasing news about Nigerian artistes and the impact they are making on the world stage. It speaks to their creativity and expansion of their talents,” he said.

Another respondent, Dennis Alle, based in the United States said the website has been a go-to site in the area of politics, especially with the ongoing campaign towards Nigeria’s general election holding in February next year.

It is noteworthy that the platform provided news and analysis on the just concluded American’s midterm elections which recorded some upsets across the Republican and Democrats.

On the projections into the future, Ejikeme said the online newspapers would stick by its core values, but re-engineer and innovate. “We almost concluded an arrangement to engage new journalists, to function effectively in the area of investigative journalism because of its transforming powers and impact on good governance.

“We are expanding in content and giving it a global outlook with the view to satisfy the needs of our readers in all parts of the world. Since the world is a global village, we shall make maximum utillisation of ICT, in gathering and disseminating news, and in particular make our website more reader friendly.

“We thank our readers and consultants for a great job and will continue to solicit their support, especially in the area of regular visits to the site and advert patronage,” he said.