Fear grips Delta community as 2 corpses found

TENSION has heightened at Ugbolu, near Asaba, Delta State as corpses of two yet to be identified persons were discovered in the community.



The discovery came barely 24 hours before the Presidential and National Assembly elections, with source alleging that there were heavy gun shots in the hitherto peaceful community on Thursday night.



However, it could not be confirmed if the shootings were carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as alleged by some locals.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the IPOB members demonstrated against Saturday’s election in community which they claimed, was a Biafra territory, saying election would not hold in the area.



Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, described reports of gun shots in the community, as mere rumours.

Edafe who was contacted to speak on the ugly development, said one corpse and not two were found, noting that the police had commenced investigation into the matter.