Favour Ori’s Payday launches 3.0 version with improved features

Favour Ori, founder of Payday has unveiled the latest version of the fintech startup, – `Payday’, which aims to further connect Africa to the world and make cross border payments much easier.

According to Favour Ori, Payday 3:0 will facilitate faster and easier transfer of money and also allow users to spend their money freely without limitations with the Payday virtual USD card which has both the Mastercard and Visa card option.

Payday founder, Favour Ori said the super app wants to solve all Africans’ financial needs.

“The plan has always been to provide financial services to Africans everywhere, with the unveiling of the 3:0 version, we are a step closer to actualising our mission”. he added

The latest version has some exciting features like the addition of more currencies, features that allow users to pay for utility bills from the app, Paytags and Payment links option.

Users can now add their account details to platforms like Deel to receive their salaries in minutes instead of days.

Ultimately, Payday is building a one-stop platform to help solve Africa’s financial services barrier including other services outside remittance.