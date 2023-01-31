The duo of Mr Benjamin and Maribased1, the former, father, while the latter, son have both made history in the Black History of the month in Seattle Washington, United of America.

History was made by both men of the same blood when the father, Mr Benjamin, and his son, professionally known as Maribased1, collaborated in a hip hop duo titled ‘Spend It’. The collaborative effort has now become history, making it a first of its kind in Black history entertainment in Seattle Washington, United States of America.

Before now, the father and son have been known to break history as far as music is concerned in Seattle but the most recent and loud was the record they just made together.

Produced by Dj Funk Daddy, who produced Maribased1’s last single, ‘Spend It’ has been doing great both in the United States and Nigeria. Since the release of the record, it has topped different music charts while it continues to attract multiple downloads.

The song actually reflects the luxurious and lavish spending on strippers of both Father Benjamin and his son, Maribased1, who wouldn’t stop spending spree on mundane things.

Meanwhile, the visuals to the song said alot. It was shot by the awards-winning creative director, Video Dope Dealer. The director actually took his time to interpret the concept of the song which depicts father and son luxurious lifestyle and lavish spending on strippers while balling on the streets.