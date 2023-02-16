Exercise Still Water nabs 115 suspected miscreants in Lagos

.

By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

Determined to fish out cultists planning to take over Lagos, as the general elections approach, troops of Exercise Still Water carried out a raid in the Onigbogbo and Mushin areas of Lagos in the early hours of yesterday.

Consequently, 115 suspected miscreants were arrested. Recovered from them were Indian hemp and other hard drugs.

This brings the total number of suspects so far arrested by the troops since January 2023 to 246.

Parading the latest suspects, among who were five females, before journalists at the troops’ camp in Ojota area of Lagos, the Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig.Gen Isang Akpaumotia, said the exercise was a joint operation between personnel of the Nigerian Army and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NAFDAC.

He said there would be no hiding place for criminals in Lagos, warning: “They (criminals) have the option to repent or stay out of Lagos. This exercise will continue. Residents of Lagos are assured of their safety as the elections approach.”