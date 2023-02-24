Ex-NNPP presidential candidate backs call for postponement of polls

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

FORMER presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ebiti Ndok-Jegede, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the general election scheduled to commence on Saturday.

According to her, the postponement was necessary in view of the prevailing situation in the country which pose threats to the credibility of the election such as the scarcities of Naira notes and premium motor spirit across the country.

Ndok-Jegede, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, cautioned that many citizens would be disenfranchised and the credibility of the election impacted negatively, should the polls be conducted this weekend.

Against that backdrop, she alleged that creating scarcity of cash before the general elections was a subtle move to make citizens vulnerable to manipulation by money bags on election day, describing it as insensitive.

Ndok-Jegede said, “We need to create a level playing field for all concerned men, women and youth to participate in this election.

“Scarcity of Naira notes will disenfranchise women from being a major league player in this election.

“The election umpire that is the Independent National Electoral Commission has not made it easy either.

“At this juncture, we are calling on patriotic Nigerians who are ready and willing to contribute their own culture to the true development of this beautiful nation to step forward, and let us jointly move Nigeria to greatness without rancour both in peace and unity.

“It is time for us to stand in brotherhood and support the call for a shift in the date of the elections to a better time before May 29.

“People cannot travel to vote without no money. So, I say this what is going on as a subtle way to rig elections because if people don’t go out what’s going to be the outcome of the election? They just give us any figure. Is that what we’re waiting for? Is that what Nigeria is looking for? No.

“We are looking for something credible and better. Credible election this time around will strengthen our democracy and you will agree with me. Nigeria must not fall. Nigeria must not fail.

“I also want to seize this opportunity to appeal to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to assess the prevailing circumstances involving the candidates, the prevailing environment and circumstances.

“Now we are looking for credible candidates. We are looking for an enabling environment to make the environment conducive for this election.

“Nigeria must stand strong among comity of nations. And we can jointly do it together. It is time. Now is the time. We must not miss it. Now is the time. We need to get together.

“All hands on deck. Conscientious and concerted citizens of this nation need to come together and jointly decide which way forward.”