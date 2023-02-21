Ex-Gov Aliero calls for acceptable polls

By Haruna Aliyu

Former Governor Muhammadu Aliero of Kebbi State, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct credible polls ahead of the general elections.

In a chat, Senator Aliero said even as he believes in the neutrality of INEC, he argued that the need to reiterate the call for credible elections is paramount, saying “over the years I have been an advocate of credible and acceptable elections. I am still calling for same to be done in 2023 general elections.”

While justifying his reason for seeking reelection for the fourth time since he represented Kebbi central three times after his eight years tenure as governor of the state, he said what he did is open to people of Kebbi State and his constituents.

Naming some of his achievements, he said roads network in eight local governments under his constituency, provided solar energy in remote villages, constructed Zaima-Zuru bridge and many other human capital projects visible for all to see and judge.

He urged Nigerians including his constituents to come out enmass to cast their ballots peacefully, warning his loyalists not to take law into their hands but to “remain peaceful, law abiding and direct your complaints to appropriate quarters and the security agencies at the polling units and never take laws into your hands.”