Electoral act violated in conduct polls – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, has said that there were violations of the Electoral Act in the conduct of both the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase, and issued on Tuesday in Makurdi.



“Though a number of violations of the Electoral Act were witnessed in the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, my team is assessing the situation and will make my position known soon.

“I urge the people of the state to remain calm, law abiding and as peaceful as they have been,” Ortom said.



He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to ignore the concerns of Nigerians, emphasizing that many of whom have questioned the credibility of the elections, so it should take steps to save the country from crisis.



He deeply appreciated Benue people across party lines for the peaceful conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections.

“Despite the pre-election apprehensions, voters in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state went out to exercise their civic responsibility and no major breach of peace has been recorded in any part of the state.

“I commend the resilience of those who were able to vote during the elections despite the current economic situation in the country,” the governor said.



The governor particularly thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for its support and assured that he would continue to provide leadership to unite the party and strengthen the family bond among members, ahead of the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.



He further expressed gratitude to those who voted for him during the Benue North West senatorial election, stating that the massive show of love and support had encouraged him.