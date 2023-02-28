Electoral  Act gave us successful elections – IPAC 

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Tuesday said the 2022 Electoral Act as Amended gave the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) successful elections in the FCT.

Mr Abe Makanjuola, Chairman, IPAC FCT chapter, said this while addressing newsmen after the announcement of the Senatorial results in Abuja .

Makanjuola commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and FCT residents for the conduct of successful election.

He said the FCT was only concerned with the National Assembly elections which had been conducted successfully.

“The elections have just been conducted and results have been declared and we thank God for this wonderful feat that was achieved by some political parties and those who participated in the elections .

“We want to make this known to Nigerians that everything as stipulated by the Electoral Act has come to play.

“It is a very serious development in the political terrain of Nigeria, so we thank the political actors and the electorate for the successful conduct of the elections, ” he said.

Makanjuola advised that they abide by the rule in subsequent elections and play the game according to the rule.

Mr Chukwuemeka Peter,Chairman of Labour Party, FCT, appreciated FCT residents for believing in the party and for voting for the party .

“The people have spoken, they have demonstrated strength, character and accountability.

“Our candidate, Ireti, won the Senatorial seat after they tried to sabotage it.”