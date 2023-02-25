Elections: Voters not allowed in voting cubicle with phones – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said voters are prohibited from going into the voting cubicle with their phones.

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this while addressing the maiden briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He, however, said he is hopeful that the vices will be dealt with

Yakubu noted that all materials have been distributed to states, adding that the sensitive materials are currently being delivered to local government areas.

According to him, nonsensitive materials were deployed two months ago.

The INEC Chairman reiterated that 240 polling units do not have voters, and also said that staff to be deployed for the elections have been trained.

Yakubu disclosed that 87 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have so far been collected ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He noted that the current voter register contains over 94 million voters, but stated that the Commission will continue to clean it up with technology going forward.

The INEC chairman further revealed that 1,642,385 polling units and collation centre agents of political parties will participate in the elections.

He also disclosed that the Commission has fully recovered from the recent attacks on her facilities in some states.

Yakubu said the daily briefing is to update stakeholders as events unfold ahead of and during the election.