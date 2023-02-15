Elections: Odds favour Atiku — Dele Momodu

By John Alechenu

With barely 12 days to the presidential polls, the Director of Strategic Communications of Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has predicted victory for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Momodu, who stated this in a document, titled ”How Atiku Abubakar Will Become The Next President of Nigeria,” in Abuja yesterday, noted with amusement the outcome of many polls about the forthcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, which seem to predict otherwise.

According to him, most of the opinion polls, which he noted were largely elitist, have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.

Momudu said: “I have decided to help situate the forecasts based on the established political history of Nigeria and empirical data.

“ A Presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election. It is a fact of history that whenever the South produced two strong candidates, the dominant Nothern candidate won, such as in 1979 and 1983, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe versus Shehu Shagari.

“Bola Tinubu is far weaker today in the South West and Awolowo was by far more formidable, while Obi is the new Azikiwe (the first Governor General and President of Nigeria) in the South East, and Kwankwaso is the current Aminu Kano.

“Atiku Abubakar will dominate the North East, North West, North Central and South South. Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South West but won’t have enough to win.

“The bridges required to cross to victory have taken Atiku 30 years to build. Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire South West not to talk of the whole of Nigeria.

“Over-reliance on bribing the electorate will fail. Hoping to rig brazenly will also fail spectacularly. I repeat, the entire North and the South South will make Atiku the next President.”