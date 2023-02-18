Elections: Obidient Movement hold meeting

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections, support groups of the Labour Party (LP), tagged ‘Obidient Movement Worldwide’ are set to hold a zoom meeting today at 12: 00pm.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obidient Movement Worldwide, Alh. Ahmed Rabiu, the meeting themed ‘Operation deliver your pulling unit and others’ is imperative in order to gather needed support for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.



According to him, the Obidient support groups are leaving no stone unturned, as they have taken it upon themselves to intensify efforts towards achieving desired results at the forthcoming polls.