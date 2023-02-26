Elections: Obaseki denies voting in polling unit invaded by thugs

Media aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Crusoe Osagie has dismissed reports claiming that he (Obaseki) was behind an attack on a polling unit.

Voting for the presidential and national assembly elections held on Saturday across the country.

Earlier in the day, a video went viral showing broken ballot boxes on the floor alongside discarded ballot papers.

A voice in the background of the video accused the governor of being behind the attack, saying “look at what the governor just did”.

The location was said to be the Idia College in Oredo ward 4, which was attacked by thugs who disrupted the voting exercise on Saturday.

However, in a statement, Osagie dismissed the claim, adding that the governor did not vote at the polling unit.

“The governor cast his vote in Emokpae Model Primary School at 11.14 am, along Mission Road at which point voting had only just started and returned to his home afterwards. Idia College is along Iyaro, in Benin City, a totally different location,” Osagie said.

“The report alleging the contrary is malicious and should be disregarded by the public.

“The governor is committed to peaceful, free, and credible conduct of the polls in Edo State and does not condone violent conduct anywhere.”