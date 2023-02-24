Elections: NDDC, NGO caution against youth violence, cash inducement

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NIGER Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has urged youths in Rivers state to be law-abiding and peaceful going into the 2023 general elections which begins Saturday.

The Managing Director, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku made the appeal in a workshop held in Port Harcourt by the commission in partnership with Queen and Pet Koncept Initiative (QPKI), a Non Governmental Organisation in the state.

Represented by Matthew Dango, his Special Assistant on Youth, Ogbuku appealed to eligible youths to, “Go out there and cast your votes for candidate of your choice freely and peacefully.

“Follow your minds, avoid any act that can disrupt the process, cause violence and probably lead to suspension of the polls, say no to all forms of violence in the elections.”

Rivers State Director, National Orientation Agency, Dr. Yong Ayo-Tamuno further adviced would be voters, “When you get to your polling unit, don’t get in the pathway of law and order, so that we don’t have ourselves to blame.

“Cooperate and assist the Police and other security agencies on election duties in your areas by providing useful information that will promote peaceful environment for conduct of the process without hitches.”

Spokesman for QPKI, Sodin Akiagba, said the NGO pressed for the workshop, worried about safety of the electorate against increasing rate of electoral violence across the nation.

He said the workshop would be extended NDDC mandate states to raise awareness through proper orientation on why the youths must stay away from electoral violence.