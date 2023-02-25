Elections: INEC commences results upload on IReV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night commenced the process of uploading results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). Election results are now being published on the IReV following a successful election at some polling units across the country, as promised by the electoral body.

Despite the postponement of elections in 141 polling units in Bayelsa, as well as some electoral disruption by hoodlums in Lagos, Benue, Rivers, and other states, INEC has released election results in Anambra, Zamfara, and other states.

The results of 0.67% of the elections had been posted on the INEC portal at the time of filing this report on Saturday night.

Out of the 176,846 polling units in the country, 1178 have been uploaded to the portal, leaving 175,668 unpublished.