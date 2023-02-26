Elections: INEC chair declares National Collation Centre open

Prof Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakub on Sunday declared opened the National Collation Centre for Presidential and National Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday, February 23, 2023.

Declaring the Centre opened on Sunday afternoon at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja hours after the election elections commenced and concluded in some polling units, the INEC boss said only the Commission is empowered to release election results.

He also acknowledged some of the challenges witnessed in some states seeing the Commission will look into all the cases.

Yakubu explained that the collation process is a four-step approach and every of the proceeding will be held in the open.

Meanwhile, the Centre has since adjourned till 6pm later today.

The presidential and NASS elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

Collation of results was still at various stages, some at the registration areas, federal constituency, senatorial district and local government collation centres.