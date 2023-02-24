I won’t work against Ortom’s Senatorial ambition – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu said he will not work against the senatorial ambition of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Ayu stated this while briefing a journalists at his Makurdi residence on Thursday.

The PDP Chairman said he would not work against Ortom “because he is a candidate of the party.”

He urged Nigerians to reflect on the hardship of the last eight years with escalating insecurity, poverty and economic failures.

According to him, voting for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar can quickly change the fortunes of the country.

Ayu urged voters to choose the survival of the country, saying the PDP needs to come to its rescue.

Recall that the PDP crisis reached the crescendo with Ortom’s endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in January.

Ortom is eyeing the Benue North-West senatorial seat in the 2023 elections on the platform of the PDP.

Alongside other members of the G5, Ortom has been hellbent in his refusal to support Atiku over what the group calls a need for fairness, equity and justice.

Since internal crisis broke out from Atiku’s emergence in the May 2022 presidential primary of the PDP, Ayu has yet to step down as against the demands of the G5’s that the same region cannot produce both the party’s presidential candidate and national chairman.

Meanwhile, the three senators representing Benue at the National Assembly, Gabriel Suswam, Emmanuel Oker-Jev and Abba Moro have all endorsed Atiku, distancing themselves from Ortom’s position to work for Obi.