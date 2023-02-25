Elections: Hoodlums attack INEC collation centre in Ejigbo, Lagos

Hoodlums numbering over 50 have invaded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre at Ile-Iwe, Orilowo Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

Sounds of sporadic gunshots rented the air as INEC officials and parties agents fled in different directions.

Report said they came in six motorcycles and four commercial buses.

The presidential and national assembly elections took place today nationwide.