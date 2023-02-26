Elections hold in Birnin-Gwari, despite threat by terrorists

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

-As troops chase terrorists who tried to disrupt election with cattle

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Presidential and National Assembly elections took place peacefully in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna stare, despite the threat by elements of Ansaru terrorists group who had earlier threatened to distupt the conduct of elections in the area.

For some years, the Birnin-Gwari Emirate gained notoriety as an area infested with hardened terrorists who killed, maimed and kidnapped people intermittently.

A group, the Birnin-Gwari Peoples Union ( BEPU) had few days to the election, adviced the authorities to negotiate with the terrorists who had annexed some parts of the emirate and imposed their will on the locals,to allow election hold.

The terrorists had banned political campaigns in the area and had warned that anybody found campaigning for any political party or politician ahead of the election, would be dealt with.

However in a phone conversation with journalists, a community leader in the emirate who craved for anonymity,said election was conducted in peace and harmony within 6 wards across the Local Government Area.

According to him, ” elections took place in 6 wards dominated by the terrorists. The terrorists had earlier made an announcement that elections would not be conducted in those areas they considered their territory. “

“These wards are Dogon Dawa, Gudanni,Damari,Kutene,Kuyello,but elections were conducted in these places peacefully.”

” There was a high concentration of security operatives in these areas,many security agents were stationed there to keep vigil .The military, police, the vigilante, they were all there.They have been patrolling in the area for the past 3 days and that gave the locals confidence to come out and vote. The people were convinced election would be conducted in a secured atmosphere and that was how Almighty Allah willed.”

He said many people that lived in those localities had left to other safer locations, which affected the turn out of voters during the Saturday election as the number cannot be compared with those who came out to vote in 2019.

He said at Unguwan Liman which was about 4 km to Birnin-Gwari town, the sight of terrorists who came out with their cattle frightened the personnel stationed there,who sent a distress call to the military for reinforcement.

“They came within a very short time and chased the terrorists away.Since then, nothing of such happened and elections were conducted smoothly. At about 5 .30pm votes were counted and it ended peacefully. “

He said even at the western end of Birnin-Gwari, reports indicated that the elections were done peacefully.

According to him, there was calm inside Birnin-Gwari town and the Emir had admonished the people to come out and cast their votes peacefully.

“The Emir asked the people to cast their votes and go back home. The people were relieved with that information and were motivated to participate in the election,” he said.