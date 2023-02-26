Elections: Burna Boy warns INEC not to try ‘result magic’

Grammy Award winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to try any ‘result magic’ after conduction the Presidential and National Electoral elections on Saturday.

Burna Boy spoke on Sunday 26th February via his verified Instagram account. The artiste said the will of the people prevail in the 2023 national elections.

According to his post,

“Let Nigeria decide o! @inecnigeria. No try any result magic,”

Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday, 25th February 2023 to vote for a new president and National Assembly members.

The three frontline candidates are the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

The election has witnessed allegations of violence, voter harassment and intimidation, and rigging in multiple states.