Election: We’re not worried over setbacks-Kaduna APC

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Kaduna State All Progressives Congress(APC) Campaign Council has said that as democrats, they are not worried over the setbacks their party and its candidates experienced in several constituencies in the state, and expected every political party to emulate and respect the choice of the people.



The Council commended the citizens of Kaduna state for the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections of 25 February 2023.

Ibraheem Musa,Director, Strategic Communication Kaduna State APC Campaign Council, in a statement, said the campaign council applauded the people for performing the civic responsibility of casting their votes, under the most severe circumstances.



” The vote of the people of Kaduna State has contributed to the obvious triumph of the APC in the presidential election. The APC has won a great national victory, despite the obstacles placed in its path by strange decisions that were designed to stir mass anger.”



“In these challenging times, we have had reversals that will be democratically corrected on 11 March 2023. As democrats, we are not bellyaching over the setbacks our party and its candidates experienced in several constituencies in our state, and we expect every political party to emulate this and respect the choice of the people, not only when it favours their partisan interest.”



“The Kaduna State APC Council is pressing forward with its engagements with the people for the elections for the state governorship and the state legislature, scheduled for 11 March 2023. This is anchored on a record of competent governance, promotion of public welfare and the concrete achievements the APC has recorded in Kaduna State since 2015.”

“Since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave the go-ahead for campaigns to commence in October 2022, our engagements have been civil, devoid of abusive language and without rancour, in line the Electoral Act, 2022.”



“Similarly, in line with a significant pillar of our the APC’s manifesto of Community Engagement, the APC has campaigned across local governments, while Distinguished Senator Uba Sani has held interactions across board with professional bodies, tribal associations and religious groups. In all these engagements, our Senator Uba Sani has presented the APC manifesto, explained what an APC government will continue to do for the progressive advancement of our people and canvassed for the people’s support to actualise it.”



“As we salute the people who voted for us, we are further resolved to sustain the current developmental strides that the almost eight years of Malam Nasir El Rufai administration has bequeathed to Kaduna state, by campaigning harder, and deepening our push for the vote of our people.”



“The real battle for the future of Kaduna state will be on 11 March 2023 when Senator Uba Sani whose record of service is unparalleled, and our 34 state assembly candidates will be on the ballot. We are counting on the people of Kaduna state to come out enmasse and vote peacefully, as well as overwhelmingly for the candidates of continuity,” the statement added.