Election results: Shun protests, peace is better, Nkire counsels Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Member of the National Caucus and pioneer member of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has appealed to all Nigerians, including members of his party especially the youths to be patient and remain calm until the final announcement of the presidential election results.

Nkire, a former National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA in a statement he personally made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday said that “all Nigeria needs now is peace”.

The elderstatesman observed that the outcome of the election so far announced indicated that the youth were yearning for inclusivity in the running of the affairs of the country, stressing they needed to be involved more than ever before.

He advised that no patriot should go into an election hoping to win at all costs adding that, “an electoral contest must not be a do or die affair for anyone who has the peace and unity of his or her country at heart”.

Nkire also advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have the humility “to inform and communicate both the political parties and the general public, whenever it faces hitches or difficulties in the cause of its national assignments and operations”.

He urged candidates and leaders of political parties to restrain their members and supporters from taking the laws into their hands while the nation awaited the final announcement of the presidential and the other National Assembly election results.

Nkire maintained that recent presidential election which he adjudged to be an improvement on the last one would surely produce a president that a majority of Nigerians want and voted for.

“It would be foolhardy for members of the public to take to the streets to protest and riot over the delay in the announcing process by the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC) or over unsuccessful attempt by their preferred candidates to win.



“The All Progressives Congress APC would continue to maintain the peace, win or lose, while calling specifically on the three other major contenders to follow suit, whether they win or lose too.

“The country was too important and strategic to Africa and the world for it to descend into post-election violence and crisis, which according to him, “is capable of significantly impacting on the socio-economic security of the sub-region and the whole world”, Nkire said.