Election Result: NANS tackles Obasanjo

By Efosa Taiwo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has knocked former president, Olusegun Obasanjo for calling for the cancellation of the presidential election.

The students body, in a statement by its Vice President, External Affairs, Akinteye Babatunde, asked aggrieved parties and individuals who are challenging the outcome of the 2023 general elections to go to court and seek redress.

Obasanjo on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the Presidential and National Assembly elections for lack of credibility and transparency.

While cautioning Obasanjo not to set the country on fire, the students’ body said it was let down by the former president.

It, however, called on Nigerians not to take the ex-president seriously as the country awaits the official announcement of the winner of the elections.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started well and I’m pretty sure that they will finish well. For them to declare as winners some parties and their candidates, who rose to relevance less than six months ago in some mega states is a significant indication that the umpire is not biased.

“Results were canceled in several polling units across the country and returning officers didn’t hesitate to mention them each time while declaring the results of their states. This should serve enough as a litmus test result that the umpire is up to the task and will surely deliver on their promises if given the needed chance and peace of mind in an enabling environment.

“I’m not of the opinion that the election was generally free and fair but I won’t forget to say that Nigerians are watching the INEC officials at the National Collation Centre, Abuja as they give the party agents and others the privilege to state their complaints and also promised them to look into them and bring solutions to them.

“There has not been any election in Nigeria where one or two political parties or persons have not challenged the outcome. They seek redress in the court of law and oftentimes, mandates are being claimed by the rightful owners of these positions based on the evidence at hand and the competence of their legal team. We can continue to count on the judiciary as the last resort of the common man and I’m highly optimistic that they won’t trade their reputations for crumbs.

“I’d hereby implore aggrieved parties and persons to go to court with their evidence to seek for justice and I’m sure they will get it. The court is the last resort of the common man. All aggrieved parties and persons can as well use the opportunity to reclaim their mandates without having to shed blood, maim and destroy people’s properties unnecessarily.

“Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) gave an infamous speech that is capable of igniting the entire nation today as he addressed journalists in a conference in Abeokuta. The hate speech was without depth, facts and figures but it’s sensitivity has the might to cause unprecedented unrest in Nigeria that could throw Nigerians out of normalcy and send us to stone age. This is uncalled for. Though a stakeholder, you have the right to express your views using any platform you wish but considering your stake, it should be the last thing to resort to. He ought to have consulted first.

“My advice to Nigerians, most especially the students and youths is for us to exercise more patience as we await some adjustments (wherever necessary) from INEC and the final declaration of who wears the crown of the Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces is made.”