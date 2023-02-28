Election: Observer groups fault INEC on logistics, BVAS functionality, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Intercontinental Leadership Initiative and a coalition of INEC Accredited Observers groups for the Presidential and National Assembly elections have lamented that despite the efforts put in by stakeholders to have a smooth election, a lot of issues marred the successful conduct of the elections.

The group in a post-election observation press conference, with the theme of enhancing our democracy, stated that issues like “logistics, security, the voting process, counting of ballots, BVAS functionality, upholding of results and lack of welfare” were hindrances to a successful exercise.

The leader of the groups, Stafford Bisong said, “We want to use this opportunity to thank and congratulate every Nigerian who came out and exercised their franchise by voting the candidates of their choice as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts in ensuring a credible election.

“However, it is quite unfortunate that despite the efforts put into place by stakeholders, there were a lot of matters arising viz-a-vis:

Logistics: The INEC officials and the ad-doc staff arrived late at most Polling Units electorate to insufficient vehicles to transport the officials to their various posts of duties. Most polling units suffered few materials provided for the voters.

“Example, Nyes 018 Polling Unit, Mangu LGA Plateau State where one BVAS was to serve over a thousand people. Security: Nigerians were promised a safe and secure environment for voting by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba CFR but we all can attest to records of violence and insecurities in many polling centers and that can only mean that the number of security personnel in every polling unit is not enough or otherwise, many polling units had only one security personnel.

“Example: A Police Officer in Halle Primary School Polling Unit of Mangu Halle Ward 2 Collation Centre, Mangu LGA of Plateau State reported that each polling unit was assigned one Police officer. However, some polling units had no security personnel at all. Example: Sarki 3 Polling Unit, Panyam Ward had no security personnel even during the voting exercise.

“Voting Process: Some voters were texted by INEC on election day for a change of polling stations and as such, voting was made difficult for Nigerians. Example: the PDP gubernatorial Candidate, Bar. Caleb Mutfwang received a text message from INEC on election day for a change of polling unit. Some of the polling units reported to have some political parties omitted in the ballot papers.”

He gave the example at “The Zabot Village polling unit of Zabot Ward, Barkin Ladi LGA Plateau State.

Some of the polling units were reported to have less ballot papers compared to the number of registered voters. Example: Warat polling unit of zabot ward, Barkin Ladi LGA Plateau State.”

On counting of ballots, he noted, “Ballots were counted in the presence of all the party agents and stakeholders present. Although some were taken as late as 2:00 am thereabout. Example: Albarkans Primary School Polling Unit, Tudun Wada, Jos North LGA Plateau State. This led to the lateness in the conclusion of voting and counting of ballots up until 2:00 am thereabout.

“BVAS Functionality: Some of the voters’ cards were not recognized by the BVAS but their names were found in the printout documents provided and thus were not allowed to vote. Uploading of Results: there was no real time for results uploads in virtually 70% of the polling units observed as reported by the Intercontinental Leadership Initiative field observers.

“It was reported that results were uploaded offline since there were issues with the INEC result viewing portal. These and many more reasons brought about tension in most polling units that even led to some of the INEC Staff being detained by voters for not making the voting exercise to be carried out.

“Also, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission – INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu succinctly addressed Nigerians about how ready the INEC body is for the election but unfortunately, the outcome was otherwise. There was no provision made by INEC for the field staff for welfare like food, drinks, and a place to sleep for the two days of work and this made some of the staff express their regrets about coming out to work.

“And at the end of the voting exercise, there was no vehicle readily available for transportation of staff and logistics. Example: Kuru Ward of Jos South LGA, Plateau State. We call on INEC to work towards improving in the area of logistics and the BVAS Technology moving forward. We also call on the Inspector General of Police and Heads of other Security Agencies to improve on security delivery in subsequent elections especially the fourth coming governorship and state houses of the assembly coming up on March 11, 2023.”