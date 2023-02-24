Election: NERAAF urges Abuja residents to maintain caution

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Neighbourhoods, Estates and Residents Association of Abuja Forum (NERAAF), on Friday, urged all residents of the FCT to maintain precautionary measures as they step out to cast their votes during the presidential and national assembly elections.

Chairman of NERAAF, Barrister Jude Ezeobi, who noted that the association had a situation room dedicated to monitoring issues as they emerge across the nation’s capital, called for restraints during and after voting process.

He spoke at a press conference organised by NERAAF in Abuja with the theme: ‘2023 General Elections in the FCT-Abuja: Bridging the Gap Among Stakeholders’.

Ezeobi urged Abuja residents to vote wisely, keep the peace and report any breach.

He further advised them, saying “Do not wear shirts or clothes branded with party colours and logos that can make you an easy target for thugs. Avoid getting into arguments about any party or candidates at the polling units. Vote and keep a distance to monitor the counting of the ballots.

“Avoid disclosing your address to any stranger, especially during and after the ballots. Fix all locks and avoid dropping off keys with other people

“Get to know your neighbours so you can identify a stranger in case of an emergency. Ensure that your home and estate securities observe maximum verification before admitting visitors.”

The event also featured the donation of a security patrol vehicle to NERAAF by a law and consultancy firm, Ezeobi and Partners.