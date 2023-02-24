Election: JBPT organises show of force in Badagry

File

By Esther Onyegbula

The Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) has assured residents of Badagry of safety during and after the general elections coming on Feb.25 and March 11.

Comptroller Dera Nandi, the Chairman of JBPT and the controller of Sème Border Command of Nigeria Customs gave the assurance during the ‘Show of Force’ organised by the team in Badagry.

JBPT comprises of Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, DSS, Nigerian Immigration and Nigeria Police.

A show of force is a military operation intended to warn or intimidate an opponent by showcasing a capability or will to act if one is provoked.

All Commanding Officers of Army, Navy, Air Force and NSCDC were present during the exercise.

Speaking shortly before the commencement of the exercise, Nnadi said the aim was to support the Nigeria Police which is the leading agency for provision of security during and after the general election.

“We are here to support the Police, and we assure you that we will do everything possible to meet up with the mandate.

“The idea is to support the Nigeria Police which is the lead agency for election matters, so we assure the public that they can come out and vote and their vote will be protected by us.

“Even after the election all of us are also here to maintain security in Badagry and its environs.

“It is a tradition that we do this to reassure the general public that during the conduct of the election that their security in this area will be secured.

“We have been directed by the Chief of Defence Staff to carry out this exercise and we are going to work in line with the role of conduct of the election

“Please be free and be safe throughout this election period,” he said

Also speaking, Mr O Genesis, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Area K Command of Nigeria Police said the security agencies are fully on ground to protect the residents during the election.

He said that they are monitoring all areas to ensure no crisis during and after the general election.

He urged the general public to go on their lawful business, adding that they are fully secured in Badagry.

The exercise took off from 243 Recce Battalion Barracks Ibereko with 20 Hilux and military vehicles to Aradagun, Mowo, Oko-Afo, Magbon and Agbara.

From Agbara, the personnel moved back to Badagry, to Gbaji, Apa, Owode and Sème before returning to 243 barracks.

There was jubilation by the people who saw the military and other security agencies moving and assuring them of security during and after the election.