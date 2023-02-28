Election is process, can’t be aborted, APC cautions PDP, LP

By Biodun Busari

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the actions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), calling for the cancellation of the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

The ruling party made this call on Tuesday during a press conference to react to the earlier press briefing of the PDP and LP, including African Democratic Congress alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was compromised.

According to Dele Alake, the Media Assistant to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who spoke, election is a democratic process and cannot be aborted.

Dele Alake said, “You must also be aware of the gang up by PDP and Labour Party whose agents walked out of the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Monday.

“Today, they continued their conspiracy to truncate our 24-year democratic journey by raising unfounded allegations against INEC by casting aspersions on electoral process.”

“And like a pregnancy that has reached its full time, it cannot be aborted,” Alake added.