Election: INEC commences distribution of sensitive materials in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

INEC in Adamawa, Thursday morning, commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for the 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking while dispersing the materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, premises, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Barrister Hudu Yunusa gave assurances that the materials will get to their destinations before the commencement of the election on Saturday.

Hudu stated that the distribution which is been done in the presence of security agents and political parties is the beginning of credible, free, and fair elections.

He called on the political parties and the candidates to cooperate with INEC in the task ahead, stressing that election requires the ultimate collaboration of all and sundry.

Vanguard reports that the items were been sent to local government areas that have long distances from the state capital and with terrible and difficult terrains