Election: Ebonyi People’s vote will count – Umahi 

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Saturday expressed optimism that the votes cast by the people of the State in this year’s election will count against all odds.

Umahi who stated this immediately after casting his vote at Onu Ofokuru 013 polling Unit, Umunaga Ward 10, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for conducting a hitch-free general election.

He explained that with the security arrangements put in place, there have not been any reported case or cases of infraction in any part of the State.

“According to him, going by INEC’s arrangement, the case of rigging has been totally eradicated.

“Rigging will be totally impossible going by INEC’S arrangement. There’s minimal infraction in the State. INEC has perfected its process.

“No vehicle or Keke is allowed close to voting area within 100 metres. So election in Ebonyi is peaceful and the votes will count. Ebonyi will be an example for other states.”