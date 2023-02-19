Election: AA endorses PDP, Atiku

Action Alliance (AA) party has endorsed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the Feb. 25 general elections.

This is contained in a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by Mr James Vernimbe, the party’s National Secretary.

Vernimbe said that the endorsement was made during PDP’s mega rally in Yola, Adamawa state.

According to him, the endorsement was informed and agreed after critical consultation with the party’s hierarchy and state chairmen.

“AA has joined some other parties to endorse PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the 25 February, 2023, presidential election.

“The event was led by the party’s National chairman, Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze, accompanied by the National Secretary of the party, Vernimbe A James, with Six North East state chairmen of the party in attendance.

“What led to the endorsement is that our presidential candidate, Hamza Almustapha, is not contesting to win.

“Since 9 June, 2022, that he emerged as presidential candidate of the party till 16 February 2023, there have been no flag-off campaigns any where, no poster any where indicating his presence in the presidential race.

“And Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate that has assured us of forming the government of national unity where other political parties will be accommodated because what we have today in Nigeria is winner takes all,” he said.

Vernimbe said that the endorsement was done in the presence of the state chairmen of Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Yobe and the Adamawa state Secretaries representing the state chairmen, Representative of Borno and party chieftain from Bauchi State. (NAN)