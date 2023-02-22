El-Rufai’s free transport, medicare amount to vote buying, says PDP

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

.

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has said that the free transport scheme in designated routes, free medicare and food in Kaduna as declared by the Kaduna State Government to cushion the effect of the cash crunch on citizens, could best be described as vote buying.

Kaduna State Government had on Tuesday announced measures including the provision of free transport services, free medical care for common illnesses like malaria and typhoid as well as necessities like food to mitigate the effect of the current cash crunch on Kaduna people.

However, the Secretary of the PDP in Kaduna State, Alhaji Ibrahim Wusono, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the gesture looked so suspicious and could amount to a vote to buy ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He called on the people of Kaduna not to accept such “Greek gifts” after the APC has inflicted pain on them under its “draconian administration for more than seven years”.

He said there was no rift in the party in the state as according to him, all the party stalwarts were now united to unseat the APC government in Kaduna State.

“They brought a plan by transporting people from Kaduna to Zaria metropolitan free of charge. I want to draw the attention of Kaduna citizens that it’s part of the deceit which has always been part of the APC government for the past seven years.”

“People should understand or remember that it’s the APC government that sacked more than 62,000 workers including teachers in the state.”

“It’s the APC government that demolished houses, and market stalls and it is under the APC administration that people are not secured in Kaduna State; look at what is happening in Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Chikun and Kajuru? The entire state is not secured. What causes this? It’s because of the poor leadership of the APC government. “

“We are appealing to the people of Kaduna to resist the tactics that are being currently introduced by the APC government by distributing food items to them just because they have failed.”

“It’s a deception. They govern the state for more than sevens years, have they provided free transport to citizens of the state? They didn’t. It’s because of the election. It’s also a vote to buy.”

“There is no crisis in PDP in the state. Is there a crisis? Look, when we conducted our rally yesterday, all the party top-notch were there; former Vice President Namadi Sambo was there; former governors Ahmed Makarfi, amongst other party stalwarts were there,” he said