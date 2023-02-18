EFCC recovers fresh N900m for NHIS

.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered the fresh sum of N900,000,00 for the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

The sum was part of monies which some banks fraudulently withheld since 2015, and refused to remit into the NHIS’ Treasury Single Account, TSA.

A statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the recovered funds were released to NHIS on February 8, 2023, two days shy of one year after it release N1.5 billion it recovered from fraudulent banks to the NHIS.

Before that tranche, the EFCC had earlier recovered and paid to the NHIS the sum of N1.4 billion which was fraudulently hidden by some recalcitrant banks.