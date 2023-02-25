EFCC officials storm Shettima’s polling unit

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrived at Alhaji Kukawa, polling unit 023, Maiduguri, Borno State, which is the polling unit of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, for inspection.

Recall that the anti-grafting agency also stormed the polling Unit of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, there were indications that anti-graft agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, may have raided some areas in Kaduna State in an attempt to curb vote buying.

This was disclosed on Saturday in a tweet by a former Nigerian lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani.

Sani said the raid was successful, stating it was carried out on the eve of the presidential and National Assembly election.

“The anti-corruption agencies have successfully made some raids in Kaduna yester night in order to stop vote buying,” he tweeted.