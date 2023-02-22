EFCC deploys for elections, releases hotlines for incidents reporting 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed officials to the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, to monitor the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement, on Wednesday, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, charged the operatives to be conscious of the interest of the nation.

He also asked the operatives to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Bawa said, “You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage.

“You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters. The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC has also released hotlines for incidents reporting for the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

The Commission appealed to the public to report any case of vote buying or selling, or other evidence of financial malpractices designed to compromise the electoral outcome through these hotlines.

Members of the public are asked to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

Additionally, the public can reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, [email protected]

The hotlines and Eagle Eye App flyers are as follow.