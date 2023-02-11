EFCC: Bawa ‘Must Go’ protests rock Lagos

Lagosians trooped out on Saturday in their numbers to demand the removal of the Chairman of the Economic Financial and other Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa from office.

The protesters are accusing the anti-graft agency Chairman of incompetence, witch-hunting and partisanship in the discharge of his duties.

Residents of the state staged the protests in four different parts of the state to drive home their demand, saying Bawa has outlived his welcome in the commission.

As early as 6 am, residents had gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Square in Ojota, Maryland, Yaba and Ikorodu areas of the state to stage their various protests.

The protesting residents moved from one location to another to canvass their position by distributing leaflets and flyers to to passer-byes along their routes

All the various groups eventually converged on Gani Fawehinmi Square carrying placards with various inscriptions to press home their demands.

The leader of the group of protesters who called themselves, Nigerian Advocates For Change (NAC), Mr. Adewale Salami while addressing his members in Ojota said President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption has nosedived since the appointment of Bawa.

“We have never had it so bad in the country’s fight against corruption since Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa took over in EFCC. This is because the momentum died since he came on board. This man was appointed as a result of protests against Ibrahim Magu but he has since deviated”, Salami said.

According to Salami, Bawa has “Deviated from his duty as the nation’s number one corruption fighter and has become a willing tool in the hands of politicians and cabals who are fighting real and imaginary enemies.

“Rather than go after corrupt elements in the society, the EFCC has rather surrendered itself to be used for settling political scores. Day in-day out, we have been inundated with stories of operatives of the commission going outside their mandate to do the bidding of politicians and cabals.

“This is the reason why we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove him and replace him with a capable hand who will eventually do the job of ridding the country of corruption and corrupt practices.” Salami said.

The organizers promised of more protests across the country if president Buhari fails to sack or replace him with a competent hands