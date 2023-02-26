EFCC arrests two in Zamfara for vote buying

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, led by Commander of the EFCC, Aliyu Yusuf, on 25th February, 2023 arrested two alleged vote buyers in Gusau, Zamfara State.

While Mustapha Abubaka was arrested with the sum of N107,000 (One Hundred and Seven Thousand Naira) only in one thousand naira denomination and tickets specially designed for voters as evidence for voting his party before collection of the money, Isa Abdullahi was arrested for buying votes with wrappers concealed in the boot and back seat of a Peugeot 406 saloon.

The suspects and the recovered items are in custody of the Commission as investigation continues.