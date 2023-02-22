Edo Train attack: Group lauds government’s quick response

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – A group, Fans Golden Club International (FGCI) has commended the Edo State government on its prompt response to the recent attack at the train station in Ekekhen, Igueben which led to the kidnap and eventual release of 20 kidnapped victims.



A statement signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group, Noble C. E. Omokhua and Secretary, Alex Orukpe and made available to Vanguard also sympathized with the victims and their families on the trauma they went through while the crisis lasted.



The social-cultural organization which comprises Esan graduates of various disciplines and from all walks of life, and committed to mutual friendship, National concern and State welfare condemned the January 7th 2023 incident.



Part of the statement reads “We highly commend the prompt response by the Edo State Government which ameliorated the suffering of the kidnapped victims of the attack.



“We are aware that all the victims of the kidnap were rescued unhurt. This was made possible by the Edo State Government and the effort of the joint security Agencies. We hereby salute their gallantry.

“We recommend severe and appropriate punishment, according to the rule of law, for all those who would be found culpable.



“In order to forestall this sort of incident in the future, we strongly recommend a tight security architecture that would involve our communities and their Heads, particularly around such hot spots as Train Stations as well as our farmlands.



“We wish to use this opportunity to again call on all our citizens, particularly the Enigie and people of Esan land, to continually cooperate with the Governments at various levels, to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties.



“We hereby congratulate the Government and people of Edo State for the speedy and sustained response to the criminal attack which led to the desired achievement.”