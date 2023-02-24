Edo LP honours Okundaye with  Distinguish Leadership Award

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE South-South leadership of the Labour Party has bestowed a leadership award on a notable Edo state leader, Dr Oghogho Okundaye where it said there was the need for all stakeholders to ensure that democracy takes firm root in Nigeria.

At the ceremony held in Benin City,

the vice chairman South South of the party Barrister Patrick Agbontean said following the qualities of Okundaye, the leadership of the party found him worthy to be awarded.

Presenting the certificate of the award on behalf of the leadership of the party, Agbontean, said the awardee who was one time the youngest youth leader during the Awolowo days has done so much for the party and deserves more than an award.

He said Okundaye who was also instrumental to the creating of Edo State has done a lot for the ranks and files of the party in Edo State including his own ward.

“We are currently rewarding all those that have supported Labour Party immensely and our principal, Peter Gregory Obi comes as the next president to redeem the suffering of Nigerians.

“We want to thank Dr Okundaye for deciding to associate with Labour Party for deciding to join the soldiers that are going to rescue Nigeria, the soldiers and patrons that have said enough is enough”.

Responding on behalf of the awardee, Egar Freeman said he was highly delighted and elated for his principal for the manifestation of his believed because it is the goal he has been pushing for, for over four decades.