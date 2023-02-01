The government in Edo says it has supplied 780, 000 litres of petrol as part of efforts to address the scarcity of petrol in the state.

It also said it had set up of a task force to monitor the product’s distribution and sales in filling stations across the state.

The Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Mr Ethan Uzamere, made the announcement in a news conference in Benin.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Chris Nehikhare and the Special Adviser to the state governor on Media Projects, Mr Crusoe Osagie, Uzamere noted that the 780,000 litre-supoly was part efforts to address the scarcity of the product in the state.

Uzamere said that Edo government would also ensure that the marketers got the product at the official pump price and sell at the regulated price.

”The government has heard the cries of the people on the issue of fuel scarcity in the state.

“The state government is working to ensure the availability of the product.

”As part of the measures, government has set up a task force to monitor the situation and ensure that no Edo citizen is exploited.

”We also wish to announce that already, the state has received 780,000 litres of fuel which will be distributed to major and independent marketers.

”And the task force will monitor its distribution and sales,” Uzamere said.

Also, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Chris Nehikhare, assured the residents that the state government would do everything possible to ensure that the fuel scarcity crisis was addressed.

According to him, government will not hesitate to deal with anybody found to be engaging in arbitrary price hike and hoarding of the product.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media Projects, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said that parts of the duties of the task force would be to monitor pricing in the state.

”We want to warn people who hike their prices that anyone who is caught would be severely punished according to the dictates of the law.

”We will guard against subjecting Edo people to pain.

“This government is committed and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring normal pricing of petrol in the state,” Osagie said.(NAN)