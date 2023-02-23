Ebonyi workers meet NNPP, PDP, LP, APGA Guber candidates, present demands

… Want reduction of tax burden, better pay package

By Peter Okutu

Workers of Ebonyi State, Thursday presented their demands to the Governorship Candidates of various political parties, including the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Labour Party, LP, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections in the State.

The candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru was absent during the event.

Presenting Ebonyi Workers’Charter of Demands and Minimum performance Benchmarks, at the Cathedral Pavilion, St. Theresa Catholic Church, Abakaliki, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ikechukwu Nwafor demanded from the candidates, should in case any of them emerges Governor, the payment of living wage and requisite evolvements to Ebonyi Workers in both public and private sectors and pensions and gratuity to retired public servants as and when due.

Nwafor further called for drastic reduction of the tax burden on Ebonyi Workers as the subsisting tax regime was devaluing the monthly take home pay of the workers.

The workers demanded: “Recruitment of workers in all the public sector establishments where vacancies exist as a means of job creation for the youths and reducing the work burden being shouldered by the existing and much reduced workforce.

“Increment of the total budgetary allocation to 26% for the education sector in line with the UNESCO benchmark on education and development; implementation of sustainable free and compulsory primary and secondary education for Ebonyi people beyond the threshold of lip-service.

“Gazetting of the law establishing Ebonyi State College of Education Ikwo and the requisite instruments governing the operation of the institution. This is considered crucial to end the inhuman and degrading practice of casualization of workers in the institution; General improvement of the conditions of service, funding and facilities in Ebonyi State University to arrest the ongoing decimation of the institution and the brain drain occasioned by it.

“Ensure safe schools’ environments in the state devoid of cultism, violence and sundry abuse. Local Government Autonomy

Ensure the autonomy of the Local Government system in Ebonyi state as a means of enhancing grassroots development and peoples participation in governance.”

Other demands from them include “Autonomy of the House of Assembly and the Judiciary

Ensure the financial autonomy of Ebony State House of Assembly and the state judiciary in line with extant laws in that regard, to enhance the security of tenure of the workers and generally improve the cause of separation of powers and good governance in the state.

“Improvement of Business Climate

Reduce the prevailing multiple taxation and high regime in the state which constitutes a disincentive to business entrepreneurship and private enterprise.

“Introduce measures to attract industries and generally improve the economy of the state as a means of reducing the prevailing high poverty index of Ebonyi State.

Ensure that internally generated revenues are made to impact on the welfare of the people.

“Discourage cultism and violence among the youths.

Regular Interface with the Organized Labour

Ensure regular interface with the leadership of the organized labour in the state and initiate periodic town hall meetings with Ebonyi workers to gage their feelings and strengthen their participation in governance.

“Consult the organized labour in major policy decisions in recognition of their role as partners in progress and stakeholders in development.

“Respect the autonomy of trade unions through non-interference in the internal affairs of the unions.

Inclusive Governance Promote the cause of unity among Ebonyi people by ensuring that appointments and projects are evenly spread across the state to enhance inclusion and public peace.”

The gubernatorial candidates of Action Alliance, AA, Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo, APGA, Prof. Bernard I. Odo, Labour Party, LP Architect (Dr.) Edward Nkwegu, PDP, Chief Dr. Amb. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, pledged their commitment towards improving the welfare of workers in the State.