By Biodun Busari

A Turkish basketball player Nilay Aydogan has been found dead among the rubble of collapsed buildings following last Monday’s earthquake in Turkey.

The country’s sport federation made the announcement on Monday, according to Basket News.

Aydogan, who was 30-year-old woman until her demise played for Turkish Super League side Cankaya University.

He had reportedly gone to visit her grandmother in Malayta when the devastating earthquake struck, collapsing the apartment block.

The basketball player and her grandmother were found dead among the rubble, with the search continuing in hundreds of Turkish and northern Syrian settlements to try and find people still alive.

In a statement, the Turkish Basketball Federation said that they had learned of the news with “deep sadness.”

“We have learned with deep sadness that Nilay Aydogan, the national player of Cankaya University, one of the ING Women’s Basketball Super League teams, lost her life in the earthquake disaster,” they said.

“May God have mercy on the deceased, we offer our condolences to her family, relatives and basketball community.”

Aydogan played for a number of teams across her career in Turkey, including Osmaniye, Yalova and Mersin in the Turkish second division.

Aydogan is the latest athlete in Turkey to have lost their life in the tragic natural disaster to hit the country last week.

Vanguard reported yesterday that the death toll has surpassed 33,000 in both countries.