Do not despair, vote PDP for better future, Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised Nigerians not to despair over the myriads of challenges plaguing the nation, saying Atiku-Okowa Presidency would restore hope in the country, if elected.



Okowa made the call at the grand finale of PDP Presidential Campaign in Yola on Saturday.



He described Nigeria as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an hospital, and asserted that PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was the only “competent consultant” to treat the “patient” (Nigeria) and get it out of danger.



Okowa, therefore, urged people of Adamawa and Nigerians to vote the Atiku-Okowa ticket in the forthcoming presidential election for a new and healthy Nigeria.



He thanked the people for their massive support to the party, and assured that Atiku would turn things around for good if voted into power.



According to him, Nigerians should get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) ready ahead of the next Saturday’s presidential election and mobilise massively for the Atiku-Okowa ticket by voting overwhelmingly for the PDP.



“We truly thank you for coming out both on the streets and on this rally ground to welcome your father, your son, your own Wazirin Adamawa.



“We want to thank the people of Adamawa for giving us a leader who understands Nigeria, a leader who is humble, a leader who is ready to lead Nigerians to the promised land by the special grace of God.



“So, we are very grateful to the people of Adamawa for giving to Nigerians, this wonderful man, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He is somebody who understands Nigeria.



“A lot of people have spoken about him, and we have heard so much about him but we know that Nigerians are in so much pains, we know that Nigerians are troubled in their hearts.



“We know that Nigerians are hungry, we know that students are worried about their education, and we know that businessmen, even the small businessmen are worried that their businesses will collapse.



“We also know that many of our farmers are worried about going to their farms because of the insecurity, and the fact that they cannot have access to fertilisers because of the high cost.



“Do not worry, help is coming on the way and that help is Atiku Abubakar,” the governor said.



While reiterating the need for Nigerians to get their PVCs ready for the forthcoming general elections, he said “those in your villages, those in your towns, your fathers and your mothers, mobilise all of them and on that Saturday, February 25, come out enmasse and cast your votes.



“You will be assured that your help has come and that your future is truly secured.”



He added that Atiku, from day one in office, would lead Nigeria in the right direction “and not the Nigeria that we talk about today because the contemporary Nigeria is full of pains”.



Okowa, however, assured that the future would be good for Nigerians with Atiku, pointing out that he was the only man in the race that had capacity to secure the future of the youths.



The Vice Presidential candidate implored Nigerians to be wary of the people who were lying to them, stressing that Atiku was the only man with the experience to lead the country at this critical time.



“I count myself lucky to be his vice presidential candidate because I know that he is capable of delivering; I know he is somebody I can learn from, but those other people contesting want to use Nigeria to learn.



“We are not looking for learners but experienced men with the knowledge of Nigeria that can unite us and lead us unto the part of growth.



“So, please go out there and talk to our people and let them know that help is on the way and that the help is Atiku Abubakar,” he added.