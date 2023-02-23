DJ Wallace reverberates with A Decade

By Japhet Davidson

After a few months break in order to focus on his one year masters program, Uk-based Nigerian Disc Jockey Gbadebo Oluwafemi Anthony popularly known as Undisputed Dj Wallace is back with another special thriller tagged A Decade. A Decade is a four track album featuring, Wonda, Vibration, Swa and Magician produced in 2022. The 11 minutes songs which recently hit the music stand is already making waves with lots of followers.

DJ Wallace, who stated that he will be taking his musical career to the next level and touch every genre of music all around the world in the EP ‘A Decade’ tried to actualise his dream by featuring four other artists namely a Nigerian artist ‘Tirri’ a Georgia based artist ‘Dillz’ and two UK based talents Milly Sushi and Rhook Castle and the collaboration made a difference in the entire songs.

Listening to the lyrics and sound of the songs will showcase the artistic ingenuity of the Nigerian born DJ who has played in radio stations, and performed in many big Nigerian and Uk events .

He started the song well in terms of lyrics, melodies and pitch and that endeared the listeners to his song.

In the first song subtitled Wonda, Wallace keyed into what is in vogue, which is Love singing about it in his own language like this kind of love, I never see laced with fine tunes.

In the second track, Vibration, the artist slowed the music down with fine tunes, here he celebrated the beauty of girls in fine fine girls.

In Swa, the third track which is a mixture of Yoruba and English, DJ Wallace tried to bring back the old songs in his own language while Magician, the last track brought up the rapping talent in him as he rapped with his Yoruba language with a mix of English.

All the tracks on the album are good. He dwelt more on love which seemed like the dominant thought in vogue, driving through its cause on almost the entire project. Though he spent a little moment talking about other topics too.

Gbadebo Oluwafemi Anthony popularly known as Undisputed Dj Wallace, has been working as a professional Dj since the year 2012 .

He has played in radio stations, and performed in many big Nigerian and Uk events and occasions over the years. He is an alumni of the Sheffield Hallam University, UK who studied Msc. International Hospitality and Tourism Management.