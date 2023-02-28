Dispute over polls: Anarchy not an option – NANS

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said that resorting to self help or anarchy will not solve the controversy trailing the conduct and the release of the results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Therefore, the student body has appealed to all parties and their supporters to eschew violence and desist from inciting statements.

NANS Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, stated this on Tuesday while reacting to the dispositions of some political parties and their supporters to the results coming out of the polls.

“Anarchy is never an option in a democratic system with a reliable judicial system and other constituted authorities that have been addressing political issues from time immemorial. Fanning the flame of anarchy, nihilism and lawlessness in a nation where we have constituted authorities and an ever-working judicial system will take Nigeria backward in several ramifications.

‘The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started well and I am pretty sure that they will finish well. For them to declare as winners some parties and their candidates, who rose to relevance less than six months ago in some mega states, is a significant indication that the umpire is not biased.

“Results were cancelled in several pulling units across the country and returning officers didn’t hesitate to mention them each time while declaring the results of their states. This should serve enough as a litmus test results that the umpire is up to the task and will surely deliver on their promises if given the needed chance and peace of mind and an enabling environment.

“I am not of the opinion that the election was generally free and fair but I won’t forget to say that Nigerians are watching the INEC officials at the National Collation Centre, Abuja as they give the party agents and others the privilege to state their complains and also making promise to look into them and proffer solutions.

“There has not been any election in Nigeria where one or two political parties or persons have not challenged the outcome. They seek redress in the court of law and often times, mandates are being claimed by the rightful owners of these positions based on the evidences at hand and the competence of their legal team. We can continue to count on the judiciary as the last resort of the common man and I’m highly optimistic that they won’t trade their reputations for crumbs.

“I hereby implore aggrieved parties and persons to go to court with their evidences to seek for justice and I am sure they will get it. The court is the last resort of the common man. All aggrieved parties and persons can as well use the opportunity to reclaim their mandates without having to shed blood, maim and destroy people’s properties unnecessarily.”

Afeez also faulted the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who called for the cancellation of the presidential poll, wondering if the former president would have said that if his preferred candidate was the one leading or about to win.

He advised Nigerians, especially the youths, not allow themselves to be used to foment violence in the country.