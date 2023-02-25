Democracy will prevail, says Sen Jarigbe after casting vote

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senator representing Nothern Senatorial District , Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has asserted that democracy will prevail .

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after casting his vote at Nkum Irede Ward , Unit 005 , St Michaels Primary School Ogoja, he said so far there has been absolute peace.



He said :” So far there is absolute peace in my polling unit at Nkum Irede ward. No bullying, no intimidation and no harassment.



“From what i have seen so far, it seems the democratic is going to prevail and I am happy about it.



“I commend the security agencies because I can see what they are doing since yesterday I implore them to continue what they are doing so that they would be peace and no bloodshed and that would allow people to vote where they would want to vote and not disenfranchised I also implore them to continue praying for a successful electoral processes,” he said



Sen. Jarigbe Agom is contesting against governor Ben Ayade to represent the Northern Senatorial District Cross River state which has 54 wards.