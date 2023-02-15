Deji of Akureland confers chieftaincy title on Jamoh, DG, NIMASA

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Deji and the Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, will on Sunday 19th February 2023, confer the title of BAATONA on the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency,(NIMASA), Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, OFR.

This was contained in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital, by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Micheal Adeyeye.

Adeyeye said that the conferment of the honorary title is in recognition of the giant strides of Dr Jamoh, in impacting lives positively and contributing immensely to the development of the country coupled with his friendly disposition to the Akure kingdom and the monarchy.

The statement reads “It is a well-known fact that Dr Jamoh, had distinguished himself in the public service as a patriotic Nigerian with good and enviable track records of unblemished service of over 29 years to the people and the Nation.

“Dr. Bashir Jamoh who hails from Kaduna is a PhD holder from the University of Port Harcourt, specializing in Logistics and Transport Management with over thirty-two (32) years of professional and technocratic experience in the transportation and maritime sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“In addition to his Ph.D. degree in Logistics and Transport Management, he also holds Master’s Degree in Management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, Post Graduate Diploma in Management Sciences from Bayero University Kano and a Diploma in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, respectively.

” He has attended several leadership and management courses at the Harvard University US, Oxford University UK, Cambridge University UK, International Training Centre of ILO Turin Italy, Institute of Public Private Partnership Washington DC, International Law Institute, USA, and Institute for Leadership and Development for the Public Good, USA, Royal Institute of Public Administration UK and World Maritime University, Sweden, amongst others.

He added that “His Imperial Majesty, wishes to congratulates Dr. Bashir Jamoh for this honour well deserved and urged him not to relent in the good path that earned him this worthy recognition.