Current anarchy foretold

“In times of victory, prophets are unnecessary distractions” – Trevor Roper, 1914-2003, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p204.

I laugh each and every time a categorical statement is made concerning future events in Nigeria. Invariably, they are pronouncements which can be verified to determine whether they occur or not. As Buhari embarks on his last three months in office shortly, the current chaos we experience was an accident waiting to happen for re-electing a man who is incompetent to rule a complex society such as our own. Nigerians in 2015 and again in 2019 chose as leader a man who could not master simple problems to tackle the complex equations which modern life presents. The real miracle consists in the fact that it took so long for Nigeria to reach this destination in which we now find ourselves. In many ways, we asked for it. Some of Buhari’s most ardent supporters in 2019 – the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, for instance – have turned their back so much on the man that May 29, 2023 cannot come soon enough for them.

BUHARI AWAY WHILE NIGERIA BURNS

“Some are born great; others achieve greatness; some have greatness thrust upon them” – William Shakespeare, 1564-1616

Last year, shortly after Nigeria suffered the worst flood in recent history; and before the extent of losses were known, President Buhari set out to attend a summit in South Korea. Other leaders, whose nations were also badly flooded, jumped on helicopters to survey the extent of damages; touched down in a few places to offer condolences to the bereaved and asked for urgent relief materials to be sent to the worst affected areas. Pakistan’s Prime Minister ordered a comprehensive report and assessment of cost of damages to be undertaken. The Pakistani leader has used that report to gather $6 billion worth of grants for his country. Buhari still does not have a similar report; so Nigeria can make no appeal for help. That is the difference between a leader who knows how to lead and one on whom leadership was bestowed by selfish people with hidden agenda.

After addressing the nation on the naira redesign, and causing riots in several places, Buhari again departed for Ethiopia to work for peace in another country – while his own nation was on fire. That again demonstrates the quality of the man who Emilokan thrust upon us in 2015. We are in the present predicament because we picked a man who had been relatively idle; who was totally ignorant about most issues affecting our country and our world; who had no solution to anything – except the woolly-headed notion of fighting corruption. “Habit is stronger than reason.” That was a lesson Professor Dorfman taught us (VBQ p 84). An idle man, who also does not read, invariably, must have around him low quality individuals. And because it requires a great deal of knowledge and wisdom to know those who possess them, thrusting a man, who obviously lacks the two, into leadership was our greatest mistake. We are paying dearly for it. Buhari is only interested in the authority, the pageantry and prerogatives of office and not in discharging the responsibilities. That is why he travels out when great calamities visit us.

ANOTHER REMINDER ABOUT WARNINGS TO FELLOW NIGERIANS

“I am beginning to wonder, how many fools it takes to make the term ‘My Fellow Citizens” –

Honore de Balzac, 1799-1850, in LOST ILLUSIONS

In Nigeria, all those foolish enough to vote for Buhari’s re-election in 2019 must be numbered among the fools. The man deceived us to support him in 2015; we saw the results. How on earth can so many of us vote for him a second time? Have we forgotten the old saying? “If a man deceives you once, shame on him; if a second time, shame on you.” Buhari deceived me until he was elected in 2015. He had not even been sworn-in when I realised what a bloody mistake it was to have spent so much of my precious time and personal money supporting such a disaster. I left immediately. Most of those who stayed behind are now regretting. Those like the NEF who took a wait and see attitude are no longer waiting; because they have seen enough of the calamities the man has brought upon us. Nobody but Lai Mohammed will miss him. In fact, virtually all Nigerians, including Emilokan and El-Rufai, wish he is not there now.

“Ingratitude is a crime more despicable than revenge; which is returning evil for evil; while the ingrate returns evil for good” – William George Jordan

This article is being written a week before the elections of February 25, 2023, and will get published the day after, and consequently difficult to know the outcome of the election. But, if Tinubu loses, the blow will leave a deep wound in the heart which will not heal for years. To put the matter bluntly: Buhari has, at last, given his greatest benefactor a terrible stab in the back. Buhari has proved to be the worst political ingrate, after Obasanjo, since 1999. Buhari reluctantly campaigned for Tinubu; and when he did, his awful records in eight years was akin to placing a rope on the candidate’s neck – ready for hanging. If Tinubu wins, it will not be on account of support from Buhari. Win or lose, the only thing left for Tinubu to do is to commission a book which will tell the truth about the disasters brought about by Buhari in eight years. I doubt if they will ever meet again as comrades or acquaintances.

OUR OWN WORST ENEMY

“We have met the enemy and they are [our own people]” – Oliver Perry, 1785-1819 in the Battle of Lake Erie.

Nigerians are the worst enemies of Nigeria. For very little money we are ready to tell bogus lies and ignore the truth. Personally, I don’t know a rich man in Nigeria. None of our richest five, whoever they are, is rich enough; he has lots of money and can buy wonderful objects. Whatever he leaves behind will gradually become out-dated, forgotten or even destroyed. We have not had many Nigerians who left enduring legacies which would last a hundred years; not even 30 years. Ask any university student who was the richest man in Nigeria 30 years ago and you will draw a blank; and for a good reason. None of them has pioneered anything other than bringing here what was invented elsewhere. And, quite often, the entire organisation collapses once the founder dies.

“Ideas are capital; the rest is money.” That was wisdom passed down by a sage. But, the environment for the generation of good ideas starts with good governance; governments led by people who are creative and who promote innovation. Today, and for that matter five years ago, that government could not be led by someone with low quality education. Nigeria’s political class, for over three decades, has thrown up people who, elsewhere, could only be regarded as jesters if they decide to contest for the President of their country. When I read international news and come across the name of the leader of a small Island in the Pacific Ocean, population less than Ojo Local Government, and his/her academic qualifications as well as the global working experience, I feel ashamed for Nigeria for having Buhari as the leader of the largest black nation on Earth.

We are responsible for this calamity – as you will soon discover.

BUHARI’S PLEA FROM ADDIS ABABA

“I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel” – President Buhari from Ethiopia.

Leadership has been reduced to two words: Intelligence and integrity. Buhari left his country on the verge of anarchy. As a newspaper cartoon rendered his last measure, before jetting off to Ethiopia and collecting huge estacode, it was akin to throwing a grenade into a raging inferno. One can only imagine what his colleagues think of his indiscretion and obvious lack of priorities.

Having failed the nation absolutely, he turns to God for support. He forgot the old saying: “Heavens help those who help themselves.” That means those who apply intelligence and vigour to what they undertake will receive assistance; not the mentally lazy and self-indulgent who are also stone deaf to reason.

In 2019, I got published an article on this page titled THE NEXT LEVEL IS ANARCHY before the elections. I was ignored. Well, welcome to anarchy.

