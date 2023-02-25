Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: We’ll correct our mistakes — Klopp

By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has stated that his team must learn from their mistakes in their defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead in the last 16 first-leg encounter, but Real Madrid came back with five goals, proving again how much of a mentality beast they are in the European competition.

Speaking ahead of the team’s clash against Crystal Palace, Klopp said, “The performances against Newcastle and Everton were much better than the games we played before. The start against Madrid was the next step.

“We want super strong opponents, but we were really in the game, it was super intense and we scored two goals – wonderful. Then we conceded a goal and the other thing that is obvious is we are not that stable yet

“Of course, it’s not cool losing a game 5-2 and in football, these things can happen, especially when the opponent is as relaxed and confident as Real Madrid. They were not fussed by being 2-0 down – how many other teams do you know who don’t even react a little bit when they are 2-0 down?

“They had the same thing last year in the Champions League against Chelsea, Man City and PSG. Three times, from all the minutes they played, apart from five minutes altogether, they were out of the competition. In the end, they won the competition and that’s Real Madrid.

“It’s our job now to make sure we take these mistakes, learn from it, and take the good stuff as well. That’s my job and on Saturday, the whole world can watch if it worked out or not.”