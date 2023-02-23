C’River: Tell your supporters to play by the rules – AIG

…I’m aware of the mayhem in the state

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The AIG of zone 6, Jonathan Towuru, has called on Political Parties and other stakeholders to ensure their supporters abide by the rules of the exercise, on Saturday.

He also appealed for the cooperation of political parties in a bid to achieve peaceful conduct of the exercise on the 25th of February and 11th of March, 2023.



The AIG made the appeal while addressing political parties, IPAC, and other stakeholders on Thursday at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hills Calabar.



AIG Towuru vowed that the police would remain non-partisan before, during, and after the polls, while urging the political parties to play their part by ensuring a peaceful exercise.

He enjoined leadership of the various political parties to sensitise their supporters to always abide by the law .

His words “I am here appealing to you to speak with your supporters to eschew violence and maintain good conduct before , during and after the elections.



“I don’t want violence, we must all strive for peace before, during and after the elections. Before election, we were brothers and we will remain so after the elections.”



Meanwhile, the chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Cross River, Com. Anthony Bissong, said the Council was worried about recent happenings in the state .



He bemoaned the spate of political violence that has taken over the state between January and now while urging security agencies to live up to their responsibilities.

Bisong specifically decried the attack and wanton destruction of property of the opposition while the police has been mum.

“Just yesterday, in broad day light, the House of the PDP chairman in Obudu was attacked and his property including vehicles, house hold and electronics were vandalized.



“Similar attacks occured in the past few weeks and there have been no action from the police,” he stated.

Reacting, AIG Towuru said he was aware of the incident and that some personnel have been deployed to the area and he expects an interim report on the matter.



On his part , the Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, warned personnel deployed to the three senatorial districts of the state to at all cost remain non-partisan while carrying out their duties during the elections.



CP Garba who addressed officers and men at the Command Headquarters further cautioned them not to in anyway trample on the rights of anyone in the process of discharging their duties.

He urged them not to engage in a sharp practice as anyone caught will face the wrath of the law as stipulated by the electoral law and the constitution of the land.